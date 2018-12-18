Forrest helps No. 11 Florida State beat Southeast Missouri 85-68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Trent Forrest scored a career high 23 points and freshman Devin Vassell added 16 points as No. 11 Florida State overcame a sluggish first half and beat Southeast Missouri 85-68 on Monday night.
Forrest shot 8 for 12 from the floor, and had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists to help the Seminoles (9-1) win their fourth straight.
Florida State secured its 30th straight non-conference home win. Nebraska is the last non-conference team to defeat the Seminoles 70-65 on Dec. 1, 2014.
Ledarrius Brewer scored 16 points and Skyler Hogan added 14 points for Southeast Missouri (5-7).
Christ Koumadje added seven rebounds as Florida State outrebounded the undersized Redhawks 46-28.
Southeast Missouri led 47-42 with 14:46 to go but Florida State went on a 12-0 run to take control for good.
The Seminoles shot 50 percent (31 for 62). They were just 1 for 12 on 3-pointers in the first half before finishing 6 for 24.
Florida State senior forward Phil Cofer played for the first time this season after missing nine games due to a preseason foot injury. Cofer didn't have a point or rebound in five minutes.
