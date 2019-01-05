Guy, Key lead No. 4 Virginia past No. 9 FSU, 65-52

Mfiondu Kabengele #25 of the Florida State Seminoles shoots over Jack Salt #33 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 5, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Kyle Guy scored 21 points and No. 4 Virginia limited No. 9 Florida State to just 15 field goals in a 65-52 victory Saturday.

Guy scored 18 of his points in the first half as the Cavaliers (13-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 42-23 lead. Braxton Key added 12 points in the half and finished with 20 for Virginia, off to its best start since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.

Phil Cofer scored nine points to lead the Seminoles (12-2, 0-1 ACC). Florida State shot just 34 percent (15-44) and became the 11th team held below 60 points by Virginia this season. The Cavaliers led the nation in scoring defense, allowing an average of 51.4 points.

The Seminoles finished with as many turnovers as field goals, and Virginia scored 21 points off those miscues.

Virginia led 27-21 late in the first half before Key hit a 3-pointer to spark a 15-2 run to end the half. Key scored seven and Guy six in the burst, which gave the Cavaliers a 42-23 lead at the break. The Seminoles trailed by as many as 29 before a late scoring flurry and didn't match Virginia's first-half point total until the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles came in having scored 73 or more points in all but two games and 80 or more in all but four.

Virginia: The Cavaliers went more than seven minutes in the second half without a field goal and were outscored just 4-2 in that stretch.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles return home to face state rival Miami on Wednesday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers head onto the road to face Boston College on Wednesday night.

