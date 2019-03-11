Kabengele honored as ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele is the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Sometimes it pays to come off the bench.

Florida State sophomore Mfiondu Kabengele was honored Monday as the Atlantic Coast Conference's Sixth Man of the Year.

The nephew of former NBA standout Dikembe Mutombo has played in all 31 games for the No. 12 Seminoles (25-6, 13-5 ACC).

Despite not starting a single game, the 6-foot-10 Kabengele averages 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing just 20.9 minutes per game.

Kabengele is the only player from a "Power Five" conference to lead his team in scoring (407 points) while coming off the bench. The forward has finished in double figures in 20 games this season.

The Seminoles finished with a school-record 13 conference wins and earned a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

