No. 12 FSU beats No. 16 Va. Tech in OT at ACC Tournament

Florida State's Terance Mann drives to the basket against the Virginia Tech Hokies during a quarterfinal round of the 2019 ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - With the clock winding down in a tie game, Florida State's Terance Mann pushed upcourt and launched a twisting off-balance shot that ended with him flat on his back, his feet up in the air and the ball rattling around the rim.

Never a doubt, right?

"I knew," Mann said. "I knew it was going in."

Mann's shot with 1.8 seconds left helped the No. 12 Seminoles edge No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals, keeping the Seminoles' hot hand with the wildest-looking -- yet nonetheless effective -- of shots.

Mann's shot broke a 63-all tie for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (26-6), who secured the win when Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a long 3-pointer at the horn on a desperation inbounds play from the far end.

Mann had the biggest shot of the game, but the Seminoles had two other big ones to secure this one in a testament to their balance. That included freshman Devin Vassell hitting a contested 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

"That's just how our team is," said Mann, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. "Whoever feels comfortable with the position they're in, they're going to do it. And we all have full faith in here in everybody to do so."

Vassell scored 14 points to lead the Seminoles, who started the game with a 17-4 lead yet ended up in that tense finish.

It finally came down to Alexander-Walker missing a contested shot in the paint with about 10 seconds left in overtime. The Seminoles didn't call timeout, opting instead to push the ball back the other way.

"I was going to live and die with whatever happened as a result of that," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Alexander-Walker finished with 21 points for the Hokies, including a 3 that bounced up off the front rim and dropped through the net for a 63-60 lead with 1:40 left in OT.

The lead didn't hold up in the second overtime matchup between the teams in the past 10 days -- both won by FSU.

"He made a great drive, I just tried not to foul," Virginia Tech's Ahmed Hill said of Mann's shot. "He made a beautiful floater and it happened to go in."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.