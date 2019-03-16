No. 12 Seminoles upset No. 2 Virginia in ACC Tournament semifinals

Florida State's David Nichols celebrates after the Seminoles' 69-59 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said his team's goal this season has been to establish itself among the hierarchy of the Atlantic Coast Conference largely dominated the past several years by Duke, North Carolina and Virginia.

While that has been a challenging task for what he called his "unknown team," the 12th-ranked Seminoles took a big step toward gaining some national notoriety on Friday night with 69-59 win over No. 2 Virginia.

David Nichols scored 14 points as the Seminoles (27-6) advanced to the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament for the first time since 2012. Phil Cofer had 11 points and 7-foot-3 center Christ Koumadje added nine points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles, who'll play No. 5 Duke for the title on Saturday night.

"Sometimes you may not get the proper respect," Hamilton said. "But one thing about respect is you have to go earn it. And hopefully this gives us a little bit more respect."

Meanwhile, the Charlotte jinx continued for the boys from Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers loss comes on the same floor where they became the first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament to lose to a 16 seed in Maryland-Baltimore County last year. It's also the same court where Virginia lost a second-round game as a No. 2 seed to seventh-seeded Michigan State in 2015.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett tried to keep that in perspective, saying, "I got to live out my dream of playing in the NBA (in Charlotte), I met my wife here, and we got to play a good game Thursday -- so I think I'm pretty blessed."

De'Andre Hunter had 13 points for Virginia (29-3), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss to a team other than Duke.

Florida State was in control from the start.

The Seminoles built a 35-31 at halftime behind the inside play of Koumadje, who had seven points and nine rebounds in the first half after registering just two points and two rebounds in a 65-52 loss to Virginia earlier this season.

The 35 points were essentially an offensive explosion for the Seminoles, who didn't score their 35th point against Virginia until 2:34 remained in the previous matchup.

Florida State broke open the game midway through the second half with a 13-1 run led by Nichols, a graduate transfer who scored on a drive, a low post move, and a turnaround jumper during the stretch. While Nichols was heating up, the Cavaliers couldn't score, going nearly 6½ minutes without a field goal.

Virginia's Kyle Guy said Florida State's length and athleticism proved to be an issue.

"It did disrupt us a little bit, and we'll watch the tape and I think it was very evident what we needed to fix and we'll be ready come next week," Guy said.

