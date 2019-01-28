Walker, Seminoles' 3-point shots sink Hurricanes 78-66

Florida State's M.J. Walker hits a long-range shot over Miami's Chris Lykes during the second half at the Watsco Center, Jan. 27, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Sophomore M.J. Walker sank a career-best six 3-pointers and Florida State scored 15 consecutive points during a three-minute blitz late in the first half to beat Miami 78-66 Sunday night.

The Seminoles shot a season-best 56 percent and made a season-high 12 3-pointers in 20 attempts.

Miami's Chris Lykes, who was averaging 19.3 points in Atlantic Coast Conference play, had his second bad game in a row. He missed all 12 shots and scored only one point.

Florida State (15-5, 3-4 ACC) completed a season sweep of the Hurricanes (9-10, 1-6), who are off to their worst league start in coach Jim Larranaga's eight seasons at Miami.

Larranaga hasn't had a losing season since 1997-98, his first year at George Mason.

Walker, who had made 21 3-pointers previously this season, went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc, scored a season-high 22 points and added five assists. His lone two-point basket sealed the victory with two minutes left after an 8-0 Miami run.

Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele scored 17 points and Terance Mann added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Zach Johnson led the Hurricanes with 20 points and four assists. The last time they started 1-6 in the ACC was in 2011.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Miami's Ebuka Izundu blocks a shot by Florida State's Terance Mann during the first half at the Watsco Center, Jan. 27, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Seminoles made their first five shots to lead 12-3. The Hurricanes cut the deficit to 27-25, but went the final 5½ minutes of the first half without a basket while Florida State sank five consecutive shots to lead 45-27.

The Seminoles' biggest lead was 68-47.

Florida State's Phil Cofer returned after missing two games because of a foot injury and scored four points in 18 minutes. Teammate Christ Koumadje made his first four shots, all in the first five minutes, but was ejected for a flagrant foul with 3½ minutes left.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.