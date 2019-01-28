Seminoles back in top 25 after beating Clemson, Miami

The Florida State Seminoles swarm Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes as he goes in for a layup during the second half at the Watsco Center, Jan. 27, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - One day after a road win against rival Miami, the Florida State Seminoles are back in the rankings.

Florida State moved back into The Associated Press top 25 poll Monday after back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference wins against Clemson and Miami.

The Seminoles (15-5, 3-4 ACC) had fallen out of the rankings after dropping four of their previous five games since the start of the month.

But a pair of convincing wins for the Seminoles -- 77-68 against the Tigers at home Jan. 22 and 78-66 against the Hurricanes on Sunday night in Coral Gables -- was enough for voters to put a number in front of their name again.

With Florida State back in the top 25, the ACC now has seven ranked teams. No. 2 Duke (17-2), No. 3 Virginia (18-1), No. 9 North Carolina (15-4), No. 12 Virginia Tech (16-3), No. 15 Louisville (15-5) and No. 23 North Carolina State (16-4) are the others.

The Seminoles will be back in action Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.