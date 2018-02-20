Seminoles back in top 25 after wins against Clemson, Pittsburgh

Florida State guard Trent Forrest goes for the basket over a Miami defender in the first half of the Hurricanes' 80-74 win at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State is back in the rankings after an undefeated week of basketball.

The Seminoles (19-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) are No. 25 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday.

Florida State had dropped two in a row before upsetting then-No. 11 Clemson 81-79 in overtime and rallying from a first-half deficit to beat Pittsburgh 88-75.

The Seminoles were previously ranked in the top 25 before back-to-back losses at Miami and at home against Louisville, snapping a 28-game home winning streak.

Barring a late-season collapse, the Seminoles are still in the hunt for a berth in next month's NCAA tournament with wins resume-building wins against Florida, Miami and No. 10 North Carolina.

Florida State has three games remaining in regular-season play against North Carolina State, Clemson and Boston College.

