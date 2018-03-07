Seminoles battle back from large deficit but fall to Louisville in ACC Tournament

NEW YORK - Florida State overcame a sloppy first half to chip away at Louisville's large lead, but it wasn't enough to beat the Cardinals in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Louisville (20-12, 9-9 ACC) defeated the Seminoles 82-74, but it wasn't as close as the score indicated.
The Seminoles (20-11, 9-9 ACC) trailed 41-22 in the first half, but they outscored Louisville 52-41 in the final 20 minutes of play.
With the win, Louisville advances to play top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Virginia.
