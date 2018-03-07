Seminoles battle back from large deficit but fall to Louisville in ACC Tournament

Louisville's Darius Perry runs with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles in the first half of their game during the ACC Tournament at Barclays Center on March 7, 2018.

NEW YORK - Florida State overcame a sloppy first half to chip away at Louisville's large lead, but it wasn't enough to beat the Cardinals in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Louisville (20-12, 9-9 ACC) defeated the Seminoles 82-74, but it wasn't as close as the score indicated.

The Seminoles (20-11, 9-9 ACC) trailed 41-22 in the first half, but they outscored Louisville 52-41 in the final 20 minutes of play.

With the win, Louisville advances to play top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Virginia.

