Seminoles climb 3 spots to No. 14 after 2-0 start

Florida State guard Trent Forrest runs with the ball against Tulane guard Moses Wood during the first half in New Orleans, Nov. 11, 2018.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Maybe Florida State is a basketball school after all.

The Seminoles (2-0) jumped up three spots in the new Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday, moving from No. 17 to No. 14.

With the football team on the brink of its first losing season since 1976, Florida State fans have likely turned their attention to the hardwood. The Seminoles, coming off an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, have decisive victories in their first two games, dominating rival Florida in an 81-60 win -- their fifth straight over the Gators -- and cruising to a double-digit road win in Sunday night's 80-69 triumph at Tulane.

They also moved ahead of two other higher-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents -- No. 15 Syracuse (2-0), which moved up one spot, and No. 16 Virginia Tech (1-0), which dropped a spot.

Florida State is now the fourth highest-ranked ACC school behind No. 7 North Carolina (2-0), No. 4 Virginia (2-0) and No. 1 Duke (2-0), which bumped Kansas out of the top spot after the Blue Devils blew out then-No. 2 Kentucky 118-84 in their season opener.

Clemson (2-0) is five spots behind FSU at No. 19, giving the ACC the most ranked teams of any conference.

Miami (1-0) is receiving votes.

