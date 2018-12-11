Seminoles crack top 10 in basketball

Florida State guard M.J. Walker puts up for a shot over Connecticut guard Tarin Smith during the first half of the Never Forget Tribute Classic, Dec. 8, 2018, in Newark, New Jersey.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Seminoles are a top-10 team -- in basketball.

Florida State moved up one spot to No. 10 in Monday's Associated Press poll, cracking the top 10 for the first time since January 2017.

The Seminoles (8-1) were 2-0 last week, beating Troy 83-67 at home and Connecticut 79-71 at the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, New Jersey.

Their lone loss of the season was to defending national champion Villanova, 66-60.

FSU advanced to the Elite Eight last season, falling to Michigan 58-54 in what was the Seminoles' deepest NCAA tournament run since 1993.

The Seminoles will come to South Florida later this month when they play Saint Louis in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.