No. 11 Seminoles cruise past St. Louis 81-59 in Sunrise

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and most outstanding player David Nichols pose for a photograph with Obie, the Orange Bowl mascot, and an Orange Bowl committee member after the Seminoles' 81-59 win against St. Louis at the BB&T…

SUNRISE, Fla. - Graduate transfer David Nichols scored a season-high 19 points off the bench as No. 11 Florida State cruised to an 81-59 victory over St. Louis on Saturday in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The Seminoles (11-1) got out to a 10-2 start and never looked back, leading 40-25 at halftime. They never trailed all game.

"Florida State's really, really, really good," St. Louis head coach Travis Ford said.

Terance Mann had 17 points for the Seminoles. He made his lone 3-point attempt and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Jeff Romance Florida State guard Terance Mann goes in for a dunk against the St. Louis Billikens in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The Seminoles beat St. Louis 81-59.

Nichols, who spent the last three seasons at Albany, was voted the most outstanding player of the game. He also shot 4-of-7 from the 3-point line.

Redshirt freshman RaiQuan Gray, who played basketball at nearby Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, contributed 3 points for the Seminoles.

Javon Bess had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Billikens (8-4), but he was just 1-of-7 from long distance.

FSU scored 40 points in the paint and 19 points off the fast break while limiting St. Louis to 30.2 percent shooting and 21.4 percent from beyond the arc.

"They're a Final Four team," Ford said of the Seminoles.

FSU was playing in front of a partisan crowd in South Florida. This was FSU's seventh consecutive Orange Bowl Basketball Classic and 10th since 1999.

For all those alumni and fans calling FSU a basketball school now given the football team's recent slump, head coach Leonard Hamilton isn't buying it. He praised the overall athletic success of the school, which recently won national championships in women's softball and soccer.

Is #FSU a 🏀 school now? Leonard Hamilton offers his take. pic.twitter.com/XVr2lftsad — Pete Burke (@PeteBurke) December 22, 2018

"I just want to stay in my lane and do the best I can with what we have," he said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.