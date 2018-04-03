Seminoles finish with top-25 ranking after Elite Eight run

Florida State's Terrance Mann goes for a layup against Corey Kispert of Gonzaga. No. 9 Florida State beat No. 4 Gonzaga 75-60 on March 22, 2018.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Florida State went from unranked to No. 18 after its deepest run in the NCAA tournament in 25 years.

The Seminoles (23-12) finished ranked in the final top 25 coaches poll released Tuesday.

It is the highest finish for the Seminoles in the coaches poll since finishing No. 24 in 2012. That was the same year Florida State captured its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in school history.

Florida State was unranked in the final Associated Press poll released before the NCAA tournament.

The Seminoles lost to Michigan 58-54 in the Elite Eight. It was their first Elite Eight appearance since 1993.

Florida and Miami, both ranked in the top 25 before the tournament, fell out of the rankings after early exits.

