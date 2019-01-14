Seminoles move up 2 spots in AP poll despite narrow loss to No. 1 Duke

Florida State's Trent Forrest attempts a layup against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at the Donald L. Tucker Center, Jan. 12, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Seminoles have moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press rankings, despite losing to top-ranked Duke at home.

Florida State is No. 11 in the new AP top 25 poll released Monday.

The Seminoles were 1-1 last week, defeating Miami 68-62 Wednesday and narrowly falling to Duke 80-78 after freshman Cam Reddish made the game-winning 3-point shot with 0.8 seconds left Saturday.

FSU's climb up the rankings was aided by losses to No. 13 North Carolina, which dropped one spot, and No. 14 Auburn, which fell three spots.

The Seminoles (13-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are now the fourth-highest ranked ACC team behind Duke (14-1), No. 4 Virginia (15-0) and No. 9 Virginia Tech (14-1).

Duke has won nine in a row since losing to No. 5 Gonzaga (16-2) in Hawaii on Nov. 21.

FSU faces Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.