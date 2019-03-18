2 college football players robbed, shot during spring break in Miami

Head coach Colby Carthel (with trophy) and his Texas A&M-Commerce Lions celebrate the NCAA Division II national championship against West Florida in Kansas City, Kansas, Dec. 16, 2017.

MIAMI - Two college football players from Texas were robbed and shot while in Miami for spring break, police said Monday.

The players attend Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the school's athletic website.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the players were in South Florida for spring break when they were robbed and shot shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Although the school and police didn't identify the players, Stephen F. Austin head football coach Colby Carthel took to Twitter seeking prayers for former players Jay Bias and Xavier Morris. Both are linebackers for the Lions.

Please lift up prayers for Jay Bias and Xavier Morris, two former players of mine who were needlessly robbed and shot while on Spring Break. They’re two fantastic young men, who sure didn’t deserve this senseless act...#LionStronghttps://t.co/uB5DuvoV1M — Colby Carthel (@CoachCarthel) March 17, 2019

Carthel coached at Texas A&M-Commerce from 2013-18, leading the Lions to the NCAA Division II national championship in 2017.

Head football coach David Bailiff and athletic director Tim McMurray were traveling to Florida to be with the players and their families, the school said.

Fallat did not release any additional information about the shooting, calling it an active investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.