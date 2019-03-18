2 visiting football players robbed, shot while in Miami on vacation

MIAMI - Two football players from Texas A&M-Commerce were robbed and shot at gunpoint while in the Miami area on vacation, according to the school's athletic website.

The players are being treated at a hospital, according to the school.

Head football coach David Bailiff and athletic director Tim McMurray are en route to Florida to be with the players and their families, the school said.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

