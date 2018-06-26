2018 college football schedule on Local 10

The Miami Hurricanes will face the LSU Tigers on the Sunday night before Labor Day.

The road to the College Football Playoff begins on Local 10.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 1, and culminating with the weekend of the conference championship games Dec. 1, Local 10 is the only place to catch all the college football action from the Power 5 conference teams.

The action begins with a tripleheader of games to start September, including Alabama vs. Louisville to open the 2018 "Saturday Night Football" schedule. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia to win the 2017 national championship and will face the Lamar Jackson-less Cardinal at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Miami will also open its 2018 campaign against LSU on Sunday, Sept. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Hurricanes enter the season on a three-game losing streak.

Fans can expect 14 consecutive Saturdays of college football action, including key national and regional matchups that could help determine the four teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

The national championship game will be played Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Below is the entire slate of games for the season. Check back throughout the season to find out what games are added to the schedule.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Oregon State at Ohio State, Noon

Auburn vs. Washington in Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Alabama vs. Louisville in Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2

​​​​​​Miami vs. LSU in Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Arizona at Houston or Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Colorado at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Penn State at Pittsburg, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

TCU vs. Ohio State in Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Noon

Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas, 3:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl in Charlotte, Noon

Tuesday, Jan, 1, 2019

Citrus Bowl in Orlando, 1:00 PM

