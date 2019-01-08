Clemson dominates Alabama in College Football Playoff National Championship

Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne scores a touchdown in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Travis Etienne scored three touchdowns in the first half and Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns as No. 2 Clemson dominated top-ranked Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Clemson scored 30 straight points after falling behind 16-14 as the Tigers won their second national title in the past three seasons under coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers scored the most points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban became coach in 2007. Oklahoma also scored 31 in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

Etienne ran for two scores and also caught a 5-yard TD pass from Trevor Lawrence following Tua Tagovailoa's second interception of the game.

The Tigers opened the scoring with a 44-yard interception return for a TD by A.J. Terrell on Alabama's opening play.

Tagovailoa recovered to throw two TD passes to put the Crimson Tide up 16-14 before the Tigers scored the final 17 points of the half to hand Alabama its biggest deficit of the season.

It was an exhilarating opening quarter, with the teams combining for four touchdowns in the opening 8:27 of the game with a run of big plays that started when Tagovailoa threw a pick-six to Terrell on Alabama's opening drive.

Tagovailoa bounced back with a pair of TD passes, a 62-yarder to Jerry Jeudy and a 1-yarder to Hale Hentges and drove the Crimson Tide into position for another score in the opening minute of the second quarter. He was 12 for 14 for 153 yards.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hauls in a 62-yard touchdown reception thrown by Tua Tagovailoa against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 07,…

Lawrence wasn't nearly as efficient for Clemson but did throw a 62-yard pass to Tee Higgins that set up Etienne's 17-yard TD run.

This is the fourth straight year these teams have met in the playoff with Alabama winning the title game at the end of the 2015 season, Clemson winning the championship the following year and the Crimson Tide winning a semifinal matchup at the Sugar Bowl last season.

Clemson becomes the first school in the poll era to finish a season 15-0.

