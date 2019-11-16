Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with injury

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is carted off the field after getting injured against Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field after being dragged down by two Mississippi State defenders, a tackle that left him favoring his right leg and hip.

Tagovailoa, who many Dolphins fans have coveted in the 2020 NFL Draft, did not appear to be able to put any weight on his right leg.

You can view the injury here:

"He was screaming in pain as medical training staff had to pick him up and carry him off the cart." @MollyAMcGrath said the first report is that Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his right hip vs. Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/ppMJykMq9N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2019

Tagovailoa had surgery on a sprained right ankle almost five weeks after injuring it against Tennessee on Oct. 19. That kept him out of the second half against Tennessee and the entire Arkansas game the next week. After Alabama had a week off, Tagovailoa played last week against LSU.

This appeared to be a different injury. Tagovailoa scrambled toward the sideline and was grabbed by two Mississippi State players, who landed on top of him and knocked off his helmet. He was helped off the ground by medical staff.

He also had a bloody nose.

Alabama was leading 35-7 late in the first half.

