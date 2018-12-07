Alabama receiver, Deerfield Beach native Jerry Jeudy wins Biletnikoff Award

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy heads for the end zone with an 81-yard touchdown catch and run in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Alabama wide receiver and South Florida native Jerry Jeudy has won the Biletnikoff Award.

The former Deerfield Beach High School star beat out Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace and Massachusetts' Andy Isabella to win the award honoring the nation's most outstanding receiver Thursday night.

Jeudy leads the top-ranked Crimson Tide with 59 catches for 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns. The true sophomore has totaled 73 catches for 1,367 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.

He becomes the second Alabama player to win the award, which began in 1994, joining Amari Cooper in 2014. Cooper played at Miami Northwestern Senior High School before going to Alabama.

The award is presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. It is named for College and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Fred Biletnikoff, who was the first All-American player at Florida State and spent 14 seasons with the NFL's Oakland Raiders.

Alabama (13-0) will face No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl later this month.

