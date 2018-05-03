Boca Raton Bowl gets earliest date in game's history

Florida Atlantic quarterback Jason Driskel prepares to pass against the Akron Zips in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium, Dec. 19, 2017.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Boca Raton Bowl will once again be played on the Tuesday before Christmas.

Executive director Doug Mosley announced Wednesday that the game will once again be nationally televised on ESPN, this time on Dec. 18. It is the earliest date the game has been played since it debuted in 2014.

"It has become an annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County for our community's bowl game to land there, and it will surely once again live up to its other name, 'Boca's biggest annual outdoor party,'" Mosley said.

The Boca Raton Bowl, played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, will feature teams from Conference USA and either the American Athletic Conference or the Mid-American Conference.

FAU stayed home for last year's Boca Raton Bowl, defeating Akron 50-3 in the most lopsided outcome in the game's history.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.