Canes start N'Kosi Perry against UNC

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry led the Hurricanes offense over FIU.

MIAMI - The N’Kosi Perry era has begun.

Perry took the opening snap for the Miami Hurricanes at the start of Thursday night’s game against North Carolina.

The redshirt freshman replaces senior Malik Rosier, who has started for Miami since last season.

Head coach Mark Richt was coy about naming Perry starting quarterback, but Perry’s performance in relief of Rozier last weekend in the win against Florida International made it all but a foregone conclusion. 
 

