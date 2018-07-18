College Football Playoff not expanding, at least for now

The College Football Playoff is sticking with four teams, at least for now.

ATLANTA - The College Football Playoff is sticking with four teams, at least for now.

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said there has been no talk about expanding the event.

Hancock, speaking at Southeastern Conference media days, that "there is no talk about expansion among the university presidents and college commissioners who sit on our boards."

This season's national championship game will be played Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, California. The semifinals are Dec. 29 at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

