Erickson, Buckley among inductees to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class

Former Miami Hurricanes head coach Dennis Erickson and former Florida State Seminoles cornerback Terrell Buckley are the newest members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Former Miami head coach Dennis Erickson, who led the Hurricanes to a pair of national championships, and former Florida State cornerback Terrell Buckley, who won the 1991 Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back, are the newest members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Buckley and Erickson are among the 15 inductees announced Monday by the National Football Foundation.

Erickson led the Hurricanes to a 63-9 record from 1989-94 and a pair of national championships during the 1989 and 1991 seasons.

The Hurricanes were 35-1 at home during Erickson's tenure and also played for the national title during the 1992 and 1994 seasons.

Erickson left Miami to coach the NFL's Seattle Seahawks in 1995. He has also coached at Wyoming, Washington State, Oregon State, Idaho and Arizona State.

Buckley owns Florida State's single-season and career interception records (12 in 1991 and 21 overall). Nicknamed the "Foola from Pascagoula," Buckley also added four interception returns for touchdowns and three punt returns for touchdowns. His 501 career interception-return yards still stand as the NCAA record.

Other notable members of the class of 2019 are former Texas quarterback Vince Young, who led the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship, former North Carolina State wide receiver Torry Holt, former Notre Dame wide receiver Rocket Ismail and former Arkansas running back Darren McFadden.

Former Florida A&M head coach Joe Taylor, who led the Rattlers to a 36-20 record from 2008-12 and a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title in 2010, joins Erickson as the only other coach to be inducted this year.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.