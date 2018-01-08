Florida governor declares UCF Knights national champions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Count Florida's governor among those who considers the University of Central Florida as national champions in football.

Gov. Rick Scott issued a proclamation Monday proclaiming the UCF Knights as 2017 national champions.

The proclamation came just hours before No. 3 Georgia (13-1) and No. 4 Alabama (12-1) play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta.

No. 10 UCF (13-0) culminated its undefeated season with a 34-27 win against No. 7 Auburn (10-3) in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. Auburn was the only team to beat both Georgia and Alabama during the season.

"Florida is home to the country's best college football, and this season, UCF proved to the world that they can beat any team," Scott said. "By having a perfect season and beating the only team that defeated both Alabama and Georgia this season, the UCF Knights are clearly champions. I wish both teams good luck tonight in Atlanta. Charge on."

