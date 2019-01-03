2 more Gators declare for NFL draft

Jordan Scarlett (left) and Vosean Joseph are leaving Florida early to enter the NFL draft.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two more Florida Gators announced Wednesday they're leaving school early to enter then NFL draft.

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett and linebacker Vosean Joseph announced their decisions via social media.

"I feel this decision is in my best interest for my future and I have been so fortunate for the undeniable opportunity to live out my childhood dream and play in the National Football League," Scarlett wrote in an Instagram post. "I was truly blessed to be a student athlete at such a prestigious university and I will be forever grateful."

Scarlett, who starred at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, rushed for 776 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. He was one of nine Gators suspended for the entire 2017 season after they were charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.

Joseph announced his decision on Twitter.

"I'm a Gator for life and I'll be back to watch my boys ball out in the years to come and to finish my degree down the road," he wrote.

Joseph, who starred at Miami Norland Senior High School, led the Gators with 87 tackles this season, including nine tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Scarlett and Joseph join teammates Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jawaan Taylor and Jachari Polite as early entrants to the NFL draft.

The Gators capped a 10-win season in 2018 with a 41-15 victory against Michigan in the Peach Bowl.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.