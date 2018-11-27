Gators' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson plans to enter NFL draft

Florida's Chauncey Gardner-Johnson asks the crowd for noise during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 10, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft.

Gardner-Johnson announced his decision Monday night on Twitter. The junior plans to play in Florida's bowl game.

Gardner-Johnson said he based his decision on wanting to maximize his value in the NFL draft.

He said "along with this decision, I want Gator Nation to know that I am 100 PERCENT COMMITTED to my team and this program as we look to finish the season strong at our bowl game next month."

Thank You Gator Nation !!!! pic.twitter.com/BnseLUFn08 — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) November 26, 2018

Gardner-Johnson has been one of Florida's most improved players in 2018, posting 66 tackles, including nine for a loss. He also has three sacks and two interceptions.

The 11th-ranked Gators (9-3) are expected to have several players leave early, including defensive end Jachai Polite, linebacker Vosean Joseph and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

