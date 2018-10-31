Gators ranked 11th in first College Football Playoff rankings

Florida's Lamical Perine runs for yardage during the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Oct. 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Gators are the highest-ranked team in the state in the debut College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 11 Florida (6-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) was ranked one spot ahead of undefeated Central Florida in the first rankings released Tuesday night.

It is Florida's first appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings since 2016.

Not surprisingly, Alabama is the top-ranked team, followed by No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Louisiana State and No. 4 Notre Dame. LSU lost at Florida 27-19.

The No. 12 Knights (7-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) own the nation's longest winning streak at 20 games. They haven't lost since the 2016 season.

Florida is also the highest-ranked two-loss team. Both of the Gators' losses were to No. 6 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky.

The Gators have overachieved in the first season under former offensive coordinator Dan Mullen, upsetting LSU at home and beating No. 18 Mississippi State on the road.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.