Here's who signed with Gators during early signing period

Dan Mullen looks to build off 9-3 debut season

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches the action during the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Oct. 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Several recruits woke up early Wednesday to sign with the Florida Gators.

The first day of the early signing period began Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Michael Tarquin was the first player to sign with the Gators. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound lineman from Ocala was Florida's first early signee.

Florida is coming off a 9-3 regular season under first-year head coach Dan Mullen. The Gators will face Michigan in the Peach Bowl later this month.

Here's a complete look at the recruits who have signed national letters of intent to play for the Gators:
 

