'Keep It Interesante:' Spurrier stars in new Dos Equis commercials

Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier is starring in a series of new Dos Equis commercials.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The "head ball coach" has been keeping it "interesante" since retiring from college coaching, bringing big-name appeal to a new spring football league and now returning to television in a series of new Dos Equis commercials.

Steve Spurrier seems to be having fun in four new 15-second Dos Equis commercials released Wednesday as part of the beer's "Keep It Interesante" campaign. They show the former Florida and South Carolina head football coach being carried off a field by a group of (presumably) beer-drinking fans while Spurrier spouts off something whimsical and points to a Dos Equis sign inside the stadium.

Each commercial has Spurrier saying something different.

"Take me to the nearest Dos Equis."

"Ding dong. Next stop: Beer."

"Andale! My beer awaits."

The last commercial switches it up a bit, showing a fan tell him, "Great game, 'Head Beer Coach,'" a nod to his nickname in the college football circuit.

"That's my name. It's Dos Equis time!"

Spurrier has gotten plenty of face time since stepping down as South Carolina's coach midway through the 2015 season. He got shirtless in a 2016 Dr. Pepper commercial promoting the College Football Playoff, lounging in a hot tub with the recurring character Larry Culpepper.

Now 73, Spurrier was named head coach of the Orlando franchise in the new Alliance of American Football league slated to begin next year. He won a national championship and six Southeastern Conference championships during his tenure with the Gators from 1990-2001. Florida renamed its field Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2016.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.