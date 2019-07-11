Steve Spurrier to coach Polynesian Bowl

Steve Spurrier watches his former Florida Gators from the sideline during a 2018 football game.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - The "Head Ball Coach" isn't done just yet.

Steve Spurrier will coach the nation's top high school seniors in next year's Polynesian Bowl.

The game will be played Jan. 18 at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii.

"Hawaii in January to coach in the Polynesian Bowl is about as good as it gets," Spurrier said in a news release announcing him as coach. "I'm looking forward to being part of this amazing experience."

Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer will be on the sideline opposite Spurrier.

Spurrier is the former head coach of the Florida Gators. The 1966 Heisman Trophy winner led the Gators to six Southeastern Conference titles and the 1996 national championship in his 12-year tenure at Florida.

His other stops include Duke (1987-89), South Carolina (2005-15) and the NFL's Washington Redskins (2002-03). Spurrier most recently coached the Orlando Apollos of the defunct Alliance of American Football.

