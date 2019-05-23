Boca Raton Bowl moves to Local 10 in 2019

UAB Blazers wide receiver Xavier Ubosi runs into the end zone on a 66-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies, Dec. 18, 2018, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Boca Raton Bowl will be played Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on Local 10.

ABC announced the new day, network and kickoff time for the postseason bowl game Thursday.

It marks the first time the game will be played on a Saturday afternoon.

The game, which is played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, has been televised on ESPN and held on the Tuesday night before Christmas since its debut in 2014.

"This will be our first opportunity to play the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl under the beautiful Florida sunshine," Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl, said in a news release. "While we really enjoy our traditional Tuesday evenings for the game, this year we will move 'Boca's biggest annual outdoor party' onto what is typically a perfect-weather day during that time of year."

The move was made because the Tuesday before Christmas this year falls on Christmas Eve.

UAB defeated Northern Illinois 37-13 in last year's Boca Raton Bowl, which matches two teams from the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA or the Mid-American Conference.

