3 defensive players for Hurricanes named to All-ACC preseason team

Jaquan Johnson, Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Jackson were named to the All-ACC preseason team.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Three Miami Hurricanes have been selected to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference preseason team.

Senior cornerback Michael Jackson, senior safety Jaquan Johnson and junior linebacker Shaq Quarterman represent Miami on the preseason team announced Tuesday by the ACC.

The All-ACC team was selected by a vote of 148 media members in attendance at last week's conference kickoff event.

Jackson and Johnson were tied for the team lead last season with four interceptions. Jackson had 43 total tackles and five pass breakups.

Johnson led the Hurricanes with 96 total tackles a season ago. He has amassed 160 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six interceptions in his career.

Quarterman has started all 26 games since arriving at Miami in January 2016. He has compiled 167 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Boston College sophomore running back AJ Dillon was named ACC preseason player of the year. Dillon's 1,589 rushing yards last season were the second-most by any freshman in ACC history.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.