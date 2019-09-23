Another week, another ACC accolade for Jarren Williams

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams lines up in the first half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium, Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Jarren Williams is the Atlantic Coast Conference's top rookie performer for the second straight week.

Miami's redshirt freshman quarterback was named ACC rookie of the week Monday after leading the Hurricanes (2-2, 0-1 ACC) to a 17-12 victory over Central Michigan.

Williams finished 17-of-24 for 250 yards and one touchdown.

He has completed 72.6% of his passes, throwing for 1,027 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Hurricanes have the weekend off before facing Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. It will be the third of five consecutive games at Hard Rock Stadium.

