Backup quarterback N'Kosi Perry to miss Miami opener vs. LSU

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry prepares to take a snap during the spring game, April 22, 2018, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami's backup quarterback won't be making the trip to Texas for the season opener.

Head coach Mark Richt announced Saturday that redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry won't travel with the No. 8 Hurricanes for their game Sunday night against No. 25 LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"We took some disciplinary action with N'Kosi but he has since responded well and made some positive change," Richt said in a statement. "He is in good standing going forward and we look forward to seeing him dress for our home opener and through the rest of the season."

Perry sat out last season after signing with the Hurricanes out of Ocala. The four-star quarterback competed with Malik Rosier for the starting job each of the last two years.

Cade Weldon, son of former Florida State quarterback Casey Weldon, will be the No. 2 quarterback against the Tigers.

The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Local 10.

