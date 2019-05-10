Bobby Bowden flashing 'The U' symbol riles FSU, Miami fan bases

Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden flashes "The U" symbol with former player and current Miami defensive line coach Todd Stroud.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A recent photograph of legendary former Florida State football head coach Bobby Bowden making the distinctive Miami Hurricanes hand gesture has the internet in a craze.

Miami defensive line coach Todd Stroud recently posted a photo on Twitter showing Bowden flashing "The U" symbol with Stroud, who played for Bowden at FSU.

The tweet prompted praise from many Hurricanes fans and jeers from many Seminoles, including some of Bowden's former players.

"Say it ain't so," former FSU defensive end Travis Johnson tweeted.

Say it ain’t so !! pic.twitter.com/47AggUoR2q — Travis Johnson (@trapj99) May 8, 2019

The picture also led to a series of barbs between FSU and Miami fans.

Great Coach, and an even better man. The best! Not sure why you would ask him to throw up the U though. I get that you’re coaching there now, but why put Bobby in that spot? — Keith Merritt (@KeithMerritt78) May 8, 2019

Awww, how cute, is this a Nevin Shapiro burner account? — The Consigliere (@FSUEsquire) May 8, 2019

Coach Bowden is probably ashamed of the dumpster fire that his program has become. His interviews always made me smile, he’s always been very gracious — t ray (@brimfieldcane) May 8, 2019

Abuse of the Elderly is a crime, and someone please get Bowden a caregiver so things like this stop. — alliwannadoistravel (@alliwanatravel) May 8, 2019

Stroud's post came with a simple message: "Love this man!"

The Hurricanes have won consecutive games against Florida State after losing six in a row from 2010-16.

Bowden coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009, winning a pair of national championships and 12 Atlantic Coast Conference titles during his tenure. His 1977 team began a streak of 41 consecutive seasons without a losing record, which fell last year during FSU's 5-7 campaign.

Stroud joined the Hurricanes this year after seven seasons at Akron. He will also serve as assistant head coach under first-year Miami head coach Manny Diaz, who graduated from FSU.

