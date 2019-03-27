'Canes and NFL legend Michael Irvin undergoes test for throat cancer

LOS ANGELES - South Florida native and Miami Hurricanes great Michael Irvin asked for prayers after he underwent tests Tuesday for throat cancer.
In an emotional post to Instagram, Irvin, 53, said he spent two days in a Los Angeles hospital after having throat issues for the past few months. He says he lost his voice after the Cowboys beat the Saints last season, and the problem persisted.
"I AM TERRIFIED!!" the NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver wrote on the post.
Because his father died of throat of cancer at the age of 51, Irvin and his doctors decided it would be best for him to undergo a throat biopsy.
"I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance." wrote Irvin.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Irvin went on to star as an All-American for the Miami Hurricanes from 1985-87, before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988.
Irvin won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
