Mark Richt is losing assistant Craig Kuligowski after two seasons at Miami.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami's football program suffered a big loss on Monday.

The team announced that assistant head coach and defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski is leaving the program.

He coached two season in Coral Gables after spending 15 years at Missouri.

Kuligoski is reportedly going to join Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

