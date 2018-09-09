Canes reveal new 'turnover chain'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami finally revealed the turnover chain on Saturday night.

Trajan Bandy recovered a second quarter fumble against Savannah State.

He walked over the sidelines and the new chain was placed around his neck.

This year’s chain contains an Ibis instead of a U.

The Canes gathered national attention last season for this new gimmick to celebrate the team’s success on defense.

Miami kept the new chain away in the opener against LSU because they did not force any turnovers.

