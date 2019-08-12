Diaz expects more from offense after 'massive butt-whooping' during scrimmage

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Manny Diaz didn't necessarily like what he saw during Saturday's scrimmage.

"The first half, it was a massive butt-whooping," Diaz told reporters. "The defense just got after the offense."

After the team's second scrimmage of fall practice, Miami's first-year head coach said he noticed a "far away" look in some of his offensive players, "things we're trying to eradicate from our program."

"We had a feeling the disease wasn't fully cured," Diaz added.

That's hardly a ringing endorsement of the offense.

But the defense wasn't exempt from Diaz's disappointment.

"Conversely, defensively, to play as well as they played in the first half and to sort of lose their edge in the second half was disappointing," Diaz said.

Although Diaz said "nobody played well on offense" in the first half, he was encouraged by the offense rallying in the second half, particularly the performance of running back DeeJay Dallas.

"I think he has been consistent throughout camp," Diaz said. "That has been encouraging."

With less than two weeks before the Hurricanes open the season against the Florida Gators in Orlando, Diaz has yet to name a starting quarterback. Diaz expects a "competitive fight" between the one-time annual rivals, which is why he hopes to have the position settled by Aug. 24.

"Who can keep their competitive will through adversity? Because it's going to be a night with all kinds of adversity, for both sides, and that's why it's about finding the right mix of guys that don't blink in that setting," Diaz said. "That's what we have to go back and study this film and find out who are the guys that will fight their way off the ropes. I think both teams are going to land some blows. When you get put on the ropes, you have to fight your way out of it."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.