Dillon carries for 149 yards and a TD in BC's win over Miami

Malik Rosier #12 of the Miami Hurricanes looks for a pass against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON - AJ Dillon carried it 32 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Brown threw for a score and ran for another and Boston College beat Miami 27-14 on Friday night.

It was only BC's fourth victory in its last 22 meetings against Miami.

Brown went 15 of 28 for 152 yards with an interception, and Jeff Smith had a TD catch for the Eagles (6-2, 3-1 ACC). BC has six wins in October for the first time since 2009.

Malik Rosier completed 18 of 35 passes for 149 yards and a TD, but was incepted twice, leading to 10 BC points. DeeJay Dallas added a TD run for Miami (5-3, 2-2).

With 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie on hand as BC honored his 1983 team - along with the 1993 squad - the Eagles built a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter in their annual Red Bandana game.

They led 17-14 at halftime and made it 20-14 on Colton Lichtenberg's 23-yard field goal midway into the third after Hamp Cheevers' interception off a ball batted around deep in Miami territory.

Taj-Amir Torres picked off Rosier on the ensuing possession before Dillon ran 14 yards for his score on the next play, making it 27-14.

Sparked by Dillon's return from a left ankle injury that sidelined him for 2 ½ games and an amped-up, louder-than-normal crowd, the Eagles scored on their first two possessions. They marched 88 yards in 10 plays, taking a 7-0 lead when Brown hit Smith for a 9-yard TD.

Miami tied it on its first drive, when Darrell Langham caught a 13-yard score, before BC moved ahead 14-7 on Brown's 5-yard run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes hardly look like a team that opened the season ranked eighth in the AP Top 25. They sputtered on offense and gave up big yardage plays defensively.

Boston College: The Eagles' offense looks so much more explosive with Dillon in the backfield, making them a much tougher matchup if he remains healthy. The ACC preseason player of the year broke free for 25 yards on his first run.

RED BANDANA

It was the Eagles' annual game in memory of Welles Crowther, a former BC lacrosse player who was credited with saving dozens of lives in the South Tower of the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 before he lost his life. He used his bandana- that he carried with him in his playing days at BC - to guard against the smoke and dust.

BC's players wore uniforms with bandana accents on their helmets, gloves, socks and cleats. His parents were on the field early in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Duke next Saturday.

Boston College: At Virginia Tech next Saturday.

