Enos: Canes quarterbacks not "near championship level"

Tate Martell on the field at Canes Spring Practice

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks have plenty of room to grow accoring to their offensive coordinator.

Dan Enos was asked to evalute the play of Tate Martell, Jarren Williams, and N'Kosi Perry.

Enos said, "Not near where we need to be. Not near at a championship level, but certainly making some strides in some areas. No even close to where we need to be at this time."

Enos said he's not concerned, but their growth is part of the process.

Enos said the quarterbacks need to learn the offense and how to identify defenses.

Miami has their first scrimmage on Saturday.

Enos says that he evaluates every day like a scrimmage.

The Hurricanes open the season against the Florida Gators in Orlando on August 24.

