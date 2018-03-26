FIU names Ken Dorsey assistant athletic director

MIAMI - Legendary Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey is joining FIorida International University's athletic department.

Dorsey has been named assistant athletic director.

For the last five season, Dorsey was quarterbacks coach with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

"I am super excited that Ken Dorsey is going to be a part of our athletic department," FIU head football coach Butch Davis. "He brings class, integrity and great knowledge of what it's like being around championship programs. He's well respected throughout the NFL. He'll be a great addition to our athletic department."

Dorsey led the University of Miami to a 38-2 record from 1999-2002, including a national championship in 2001. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 20013.

