Former Hurricanes running back Tyrone Moss dead at 33

Miami Hurricanes running back Tyrone Moss carries the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies, Nov. 4, 2006, at the Orange Bowl in Miami. Virginia Tech defeated Miami 17-10.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Former Miami Hurricanes running back Tyrone Moss has died, the University of Miami announced on Twitter. He was 33.

Steve Davis, head football coach at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, shared a tweet late Thursday announcing his former player's death.

Very sad to hear about the passing of the great Tyrone Moss. A great human being. You will always be missed. #RIP #BrowardCountyAllTimeLeadingRusher #2002StateChampion #BlancheElyTigers #MiamiHurricanes pic.twitter.com/P4I4gDv07D — Plantation Football (@PHSColonelsFB) July 27, 2018

Davis did not say how Moss died.

The University of Miami posted condolences on the football team's official Twitter page Friday morning.

One of our brothers was taken too soon.



Our thoughts are with Tyrone Moss' family and friends during this difficult time.



RIP, Tyrone. pic.twitter.com/aubCjTQAG6 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 27, 2018

Moss was a standout running back for the Hurricanes in their early days of Atlantic Coast Conference competition. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2005 after rushing for a team-high 701 yards, despite missing four games with a knee injury.

His 1,942 career rushing yards rank 14th on Miami's all-time list and his 26 career touchdowns are fifth all-time among Miami running backs.

Moss led Blanche Ely High School to a state championship as a senior in 2002, rushing for 2,313 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was Broward County's all-time rushing leader, racking up more than 7,000 yards in his high school career.

