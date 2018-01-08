Former Hurricanes star Ed Reed inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Miami Hurricanes safety Ed Reed is introduced during the 2017 Notre Dame game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ATLANTA - Former Miami Hurricanes safety Ed Reed is among 10 players and three coaches elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation announced the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class Monday.

Reed was a two-time All-American who helped lead the Hurricanes to an undefeated record and the 2001 national championship.

The 2001 Big East Conference co-defensive player of the year holds the school record for career interceptions (21) and career interception return yards (389).

Reed, who was inducted into the University of Miami's Ring of Honor in 2017, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 24th overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft. He went on to become a nine-time Pro Bowl player and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens during the 2012 season. He was also the NFL's defensive player of the year in 2004.

"Congratulations to Ed on a very well-deserved honor," Miami athletic director Blake James said in a statement. "As a national champion in 2001 and one of the all-time Hurricane football greats, we are honored to have Ed represent 'The U' in the College Football Hall of Fame."

Reed becomes the eighth Miami player to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining cornerback Bennie Blades, fullback Don Bosseler, linebacker Ted Hendricks, defensive tackle Russell Maryland and quarterbacks Vinny Testaverde, Gino Torretta and Arnold Tucker, who later played for Army. Three Miami coaches -- Andy Gustafson, Jack Harding and Jimmy Johnson -- are also enshrined.

Joining Reed in the 2018 class are Rice running back Trevor Cobb, Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins, Montana quarterback Dave Dickenson, Illinois linebacker Dana Howard, Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Temple running back Paul Palmer, Georgia offensive tackle Matt Stinchcomb, Nebraska offensive lineman Aaron Taylor and Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson.

Longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, former Texas coach Mack Brown and former Northwest Missouri State coach Mel Tjeedsma were also enshrined.

The inductees were selected from the national ballot of 75 All-America players and six coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, plus 98 players and 31 coaches from college football's lower ranks.

