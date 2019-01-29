Former Miami Hurricanes player Sunny Odogwu arrested

MIAMI - A former Miami Hurricanes football player was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including burglary and false imprisonment.

Sunny Odogwu appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Miami police said Odogwu pulled the fire alarm at the Camden Brickell apartment building where he lives and then broke into his downstairs neighbor's apartment.

Police said he destroyed property inside the apartment and held the woman who lives there against her will. Police said after struggling with Odogwu, she was able to escape.

The Nigerian-born former offensive lineman last played for the Hurricanes in 2016, starting the first four games at right tackle before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He reportedly tried out for the WWE last summer.

Odogwu was being held at the Turner Gilford Knight Correctional Center on a $58,500 bond.

