Hurricanes 'arrive' ahead of Orange Bowl

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have arrived.

Miami players pulled into their Hollywood hotel Monday night ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Head coach Mark Richt said the 'Canes plan to have the full bowl experience, even though their travel included just a 45-minute bus ride.

"I hope it's a home-field advantage," Richt said. "No, I think our fans are going to come out in big numbers. Yeah, it's going to feel like home, because it is home for us."

No. 11 Miami won the first 10 games of the season before losing the regular-season finale at Pittsburgh and the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game against No. 1 Clemson.

The Wisconsin Badgers arrived in South Florida on Christmas Eve. The Hurricanes begin Orange Bowl practice Tuesday.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman said. "You know, they got a lot of events for us. But, you know, the most important thing is the ballgame. Can't stress that enough."

The game is Saturday at at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

