Hurricanes CB Malek Young to undergo career-ending surgery

MIAMI - The college football career of Hurricanes cornerback Malek Young is over.

The team officially announced on Sunday that Young will undergo surgery for a neck injury that he sustained during the Hurricanes' bowl game against Wisconsin.

Young said, "After discussions with my family and the UM medical staff we determined that my football career should come to to an end. I look forward to getting healthy, working towards my degree and continuing to support my teammates, as I know they will continue to support me."

Young, a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, was the first Miami Hurricane to wear the Turnover Chain.

He played in 13 games this past season for Miami recording 43 tackles and two interceptions.

Head Coach Mark Richt said the Canes will keep Young on a full scholarship.

