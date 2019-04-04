Hurricanes defense looking to re-tool

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are looking for new reasons to bring out the turnover chain.

New defensive coordinator Blake Baker addressed reporters on Thursday.

Baker said the big challenge for the Canes defense is to re-load talent.

Baker said, "We gotta replace a bunch of really good players, especially in the secondary. We're being exposed in 7-on-7 when we don't have the front four getting after the quarterback."

Baker said a lot of good players have left Miami and they need to fill those shoes.

The Canes will have the first of their three scrimmages on Saturday.

