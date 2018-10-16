Hurricanes defensive tackle Gerald Willis III named midseason All-American

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Gerald Willis III celebrates after recording a tackle for loss during Miami's 28-27 win against the Florida State Seminoles, Oct. 6, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami defensive tackle Gerald Willis III was named to The Associated Press midseason All-American team Tuesday.

The redshirt senior is a candidate for the Chuck Bednarik Award and ranks first in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 13 total tackles for loss.

Willis is the only Miami player to make the list and the only player from a Florida team to earn first-team honors.

He is joined by Houston junior Ed Oliver as first-team defensive tackle. Notre Dame senior Jerry Tillery and Alabama sophomore Quinnen Williams make up the second team.

No. 1 Alabama led all schools with five players, highlighted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Crimson Tide quarterback has 21 touchdown passes and no interceptions without having to attempt a pass in the fourth quarter because Alabama has been so thoroughly dominant.

Joining Tagovailoa on the first-team offense are wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Ross Pierschbacher. Alabama safety Deionte Thompson was selected to the first-team defense.

No. 5 LSU placed three players on the first-team defense: linebacker Devin White, cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Grant Delpit. The Tigers defeated Miami 33-17 in the season opener.

Willis has started all seven games for the Hurricanes (5-2, 2-1 ACC) this season and tied a career high with eight tackles in last weekend's 16-13 loss at Virginia.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama.

Running backs: Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin; Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis.

Tackles: Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson.

Guards: Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Shane Lemieux, junior, Oregon.

Center: Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama.

Tight end: Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M.

Receivers: Laviska Shenault Jr., sophomore, Colorado; Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama.

All-purpose player: Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest.

Kicker: Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse.

Defense

Ends: Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson; Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan.

Tackles: Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami.

Linebackers: Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky; Devin White, junior, LSU; Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks: Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame; Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU.

Safeties: Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama; Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU.

Punter: Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State.

Running backs: Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson; Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky.

Tackles: David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi.

Guards: Terronne Prescod, senior, North Carolina State; Ben Bredeson, junior, Michigan.

Center: Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State.

Tight end: Noah Fant, junior, Iowa.

Receivers: Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma; John Ursua, junior, Hawaii.

All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue.

Kicker: Cole Tracy, senior, LSU.

Defense

Ends: Montez Sweat, junior, Mississippi State; Brian Burns, junior, Florida State.

Tackles: Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame; Quinnen Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Linebackers: Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; Porter Gustin, senior, Southern California; Curtis Bolton, senior, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks: Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia; Adrian Frye, freshman, Texas Tech.

Safeties: Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington; Ugochukwu Amadi, senior, Oregon.

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, sophomore, Colorado State.

